Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095297954
New Year's and Christmas. Gift in craft eco-friendly paper with a viburnum and pine branch on a white background. Lights and bokeh.
Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine, 93408
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
202220232024adventbackgroundblurbokehbokeh lightsboxbranchcanecardcelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas treecreativedecemberdecordecorationdesigneco friendlyecologyenvironment protectionfestivefungiftgreengreetinghappyholidayinscriptionlightsmerrynew yearnightno wastepinepresentredseasonseasonaltreeviburnumwhitewinterwoodenwrappingxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist