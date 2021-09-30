Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090550826
New Year's background with a Christmas tree branch and a cone
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbordercandiescandlechristmas cardchristmas greetingchristmas treecoloredcompositionconededecorationfirfir branchflat laygiftsgreetinggreeting cardhappyhappy new yearholidaysmerrymerry christmasmessagenaturenewnew yearornamentpaperpartyred backgroundsimplesnowsnowflakespacestarsweetstreewhitewinteryear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist