Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081898745
New Year symbol. Garland and Christmas tree decorations. The anticipation of the holiday
k
By korsart
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anticipationbackgroundballbeadsbeautifulbluebrightcandlecelebrationchristmaschristmas baublechristmas treeclose upcoloured lightsdecemberdecorationdecorativedesigneventfestivefir conegarlandgarland lightsglassgreenholidayindoorsisolatedlandscapelightmysteriousnew yearnightornamentpatternpresentrepresentshinysnowsnowflakesnowflakessnowysprucestylesymboltraditiontreewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist