Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088972250
New Year. bottom view of beautiful high Christmas tree decorated with balls and luminous garlands
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2021abstractballblurbokehbrightbuildingcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecitycloseupcopy spacecopyspacedarkdecemberdecorationdefocuseddowntownemotioneuropeeveningfairfestivegarlandglowgoldholidayilluminationlamplightmarketmarketplacemerrynewnew yearnightoutdoorromanticseasonshinysnowstreettowntreeurbanwinterxmasyear
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist