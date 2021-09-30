Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089701322
New year 2022 and start growth plan in 2022.businessman pointing graph future growth plan in 2022.Business strategy and development.Artificial intelligence(AI) support to increase business performance
S
By Shutter z
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022achievementbeginningbusinessbusinessmanchallengechangeclientcompanyconceptconsumercustomerdigitaldirectiondissatisfiedemoticonevaluationexperiencefeedbackfinancefinancialforwardfuturegoalgrowthinvestmentmanmanagementmarketingnegativenewnew yearonlineopinionopportunitypersonplanqualityquestionnaireratingreviewsatisfactionservicestartstrategysuccesstargetuservisionyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist