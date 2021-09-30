Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681688
New tree sprout on old Tree Trunk, New life in forest on Oak Tree. small tree with red autumn leaves. autumn season in the park, natural background. delicate pink leaves in sunlight
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybotanybranchbrightbushcolorcolorfuldevelopmentecologyenvironmenteuropefallfantasyflorafoliageforestfreshgardeninggrowthidylliclifelightlush foliagemacronaturalnaturenewoakoak treeoak woodlandoutdooroutdoorsparkplantreforestationseasonseasonalseedlingsmallsprouttexturetreetree trunktwigvitalitywoodlandyoung
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist