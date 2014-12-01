Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
New transparent yellow engine oil is poured into a car engine. Hands of a man twisted and squeezes every last drop from the bottle
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6378 × 4003 pixels • 21.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 628 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG