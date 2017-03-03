Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
New modern kitchen interior with island in a condo apartment. Brightly lit, light blue walls, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Lemons and fresh salad on the counter top.
Photo Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG