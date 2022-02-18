Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
New Hartford, New York - February 18, 2022: Closeup View of Jay-K Lumber Building Entrance. Jay-K is a Well-known Construction Materials and Equipment in the Greater New York Area.
Entrance of XXXLutz supermarket in Bucharest, Romania, 2021
t k maxx sign in red with white letters over doorway on shop front Huddersfield Yorkshire England 31/12/2019 by Roy Hinchliffe
Entrance of XXXLutz supermarket in Bucharest, Romania, 2021
Northridge, CA/USA. July 27,2018. Red Robin restaurant exterior and logo. Red Robin is an American chain of casual dining restaurants.
Mississauga, On, Canada - October 24, 2020: Unisync office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Unisync is provider of corporate apparel and protective garments in the uniform industry.
Cheadle, Greater Manchester, UK. November 27, 2020. John Lewis and Partners department store. Empty car park and shop during the coronavirus lockdown in England
Swansea, UK: April 30, 2018: Farmfoods Limited is a British frozen food supermarket chain based in Cumbernauld. The company has expanded throughout the United Kingdom, and has over 300 stores.

See more

1080882650

See more

1080882650

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127787793

Item ID: 2127787793

New Hartford, New York - February 18, 2022: Closeup View of Jay-K Lumber Building Entrance. Jay-K is a Well-known Construction Materials and Equipment in the Greater New York Area.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mahmoud Suhail

Mahmoud Suhail