Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093062912
New engine crankshaft. Spare part.
s
By safakcakir
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alloybackgroundsbusiness finance and industrycarcast ironchromecolor imagecrank mechanismcrankshaftcut outcylinderdisassemblingelectric motorengineengineeringequipmentgear - mechanismheavyindustryiron - metalland vehiclemachine partmachinerymanufactured objectmanufacturingmetalmetal industrymetallicmillmode of transportmotionnewno peoplepart ofphotographypistonreplacementshinysilver - metalsilver coloredspare partstainless steelsteelsteel milltechnologytransportationvehicle partwhite backgroundwhite color
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist