Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
New development real estate. Aerial view of residential houses and driveways neighborhood during a fall sunset or sunrise time.Tightly packed homes.Top down view over private houses in phuket thailand
Formats
5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG