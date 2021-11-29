Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082721660
New Delhi, New Delhi, India - November 29 2021: Starbucks Christmas Cup with Red and Green colours
V
By VarunKGaba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianautumnbeverageblackblendbrandbusinesscafechainchangechristmascityclimatecoffeecoffeehousecompanycontainercorporationcupdesigndrinkeditorialespressofestivefranchiseglobalhotillustrativejuicelandscapelattelogomodernorangeretailshopsignsleevestarbuckstarbucksstickerstoresymboltableurbanusawarmingwashingtonwoman
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist