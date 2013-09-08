Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
New Cathedral or Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception or St. Mary Church aerial panoramic view. It is a Roman Catholic cathedral located in Linz, Austria.
Formats
2035 × 2714 pixels • 6.8 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG