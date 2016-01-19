Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Net present value. NPV the word on wooden cubes, cubes stand on a reflective surface, in the background is a business diagram. Business and finance concept
Advice word on wooden cubes on a table with a flower and a light background
Advice word on wooden cubes on a table with a flower and a light background
ALWAYS word on wooden cubes on a light background
Word MYTHS made with wood building blocks on a light background
Three wooden cubes with word NEW, on white table
Wooden blocks with the word Review. Customer review concept. Reviewing, auditing, reviewer. Service rating. Feedback.
TROPHY word concept written on wooden blocks lying on a light table with a flower in a flowerpot on a light background

See more

1678482403

See more

1678482403

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128268579

Item ID: 2128268579

Net present value. NPV the word on wooden cubes, cubes stand on a reflective surface, in the background is a business diagram. Business and finance concept

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ANDREI ASKIRKA

ANDREI ASKIRKA