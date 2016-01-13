Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NENDAZ, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 17: Ladies world champion Tudegesheva from Russia in the FIS World Championship Snowboard Giant Parallel Finals January 17, 2010 in Nendaz, Switzerland.
Photo Formats
2289 × 2363 pixels • 7.6 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
969 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
485 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.