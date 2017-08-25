Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Nelson, New Zealand - 25 August, 2017: Close up image of the cross above the entrance way of the historical Christ Church Cathedral, a tourist attraction open to the Public every day of the week.
Formats
5119 × 3413 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG