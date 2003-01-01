Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2134102355
Negotiate and communicate symbol. Businessman turns cubes and changes the word communicate to negotiate. Beautiful white background. Business negotiate and communicate concept. Copy space.
Photo Formats
5037 × 3076 pixels • 16.8 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.