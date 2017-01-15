Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Negative result from COVID-19 Home Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or Rapid Antigen Test - quickly diagnosing active infection CoronaVirus - Means no antigens were detected
blood from a finger fence, take a blood test
Testing for presence of coronavirus.Tests for COVID-19 with positive result, lab card kit test for viral influenza.
Laboratory test for the determination of coronavirus. Concept. On the table lies the consent to take tests. Coronavirus laboratory test
test for coronavirus lies on a yellow background. a drop of blood on a test strip. rapid diagnosis of coronavirus. the test shows the presence of antibodies in the patient.
Test kit for viral disease COVID-19 2019-nCoV (coronavirus). This quick blood test shows a negative result for antigens for SARS-CoV-2 virus
overload protected electrical extension cord with copy space
Blank Promotional 7 Days Pill Box, 3d render illustration.

See more

1653429910

See more

1653429910

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123760698

Item ID: 2123760698

Negative result from COVID-19 Home Antigen Test Kit (ATK) or Rapid Antigen Test - quickly diagnosing active infection CoronaVirus - Means no antigens were detected

Formats

  • 4864 × 3648 pixels • 16.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ariya J

Ariya J