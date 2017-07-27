Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Negative feedback concept. Choosing a red sad mood icon rating review in the survey, poll, or customer satisfaction research on a virtual screen. Sad and happy mood icons. Feedback emotion scale
Formats
4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG