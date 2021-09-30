Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082752803
Navy blue silk satin curtain. Close-up. Soft wavy folds on shiny fabric. Elegant background with copy space for design. Web banner. Website header. Christmas, birthday, holiday, festive concept.
N
By NatalyFox
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbeautybedbeddingbluebrightclothclothescolorcreasecurtaincurveddarkdeepdrapeddraperyfabricflowinggeometricgracefullightlineliquidluxurymodernornamentpatternproductrichripplesromanticroyalsatinshadowshapesheetsilksilkystylesurfacetextiletexturevelvetwallpaperwaterwavewhitewide
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist