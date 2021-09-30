Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083140073
Navy blue rough background. Toned texture. Old scratched damaged wall surface. Blue concrete background with copy space for design.
N
By NatalyFox
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedaluminumbackdropbackgroundblankbluebrokencanvascementchristmascoldcolorconcretecrackdarkdeepdirtydistresseddustgraingrainygraygreygrungeironlightmaterialmessymetalmetallicnavyobsoletepaintpatternroughrustscratchedshabbysimpleslatesolidstainedstonesurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaper
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist