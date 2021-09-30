Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084784271
Nature wildlife bird white-throated fantail (Rhipidura albicollis) catching a moth is food
A
By Alen thien
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albicollisanimalasiaavianbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbirdsblackbranchcolorcolorfulcuteexoticfantailfeatherfeathersflycatcherforestfrasergardengreenhillisolatedmalaysiannaturalnatureoutdoorparkpasserineperchperchedphotographyrhipidura albicollisropical southern asiasittingsongbirdtailthailandtreetropicalwestern ghatswhitewhite throatedwhite-throated fantailwildwildlifewingyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist