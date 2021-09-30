Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091443440
Nature of tropical green leaves in garden.Environment ecology or greenery wallpaper.
Surat Thani, Mueang Surat Thani District, Surat Thani, Thailand
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureartbeautifulbloomingblossombotanicbotanycloseupdayecologyenvironmentexoticfencefloralfoliagefreshnessgardengreen backgroundgreen leavesgrowthhealthyherbhouseplantjunglelineslush foliagemacro photographynature abstractnature backgroundnobodyorganicoutdooroverheadparkplantpurityrain forestrainforestrelaxationseasonseasonsspringsummertop viewtranquilitytreetrendytropical leafwallpaperwilderness
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist