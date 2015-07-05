Images

Nature reserve Soos in Western Bohemia, Czech Republic, vast peat bogs with lakes, mineral springs and gaseous carbon dioxide springs, nature trail with meandering wooden walkways at summer sunny day
The picture from the national protected area in Czech Republic called SOOS. The former peat mining area.
1423420367

1423420367

Item ID: 2143848499

Nature reserve Soos in Western Bohemia, Czech Republic, vast peat bogs with lakes, mineral springs and gaseous carbon dioxide springs, nature trail with meandering wooden walkways at summer sunny day

Formats

  • 2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

rudnitskaya_anna

rudnitskaya_anna