Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Nature reserve Soos in Western Bohemia, Czech Republic, vast peat bogs with lakes, mineral springs and gaseous carbon dioxide springs, nature trail with meandering wooden walkways at summer sunny day
Formats
2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG