Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Nature background of a pair of mature Aspen tree trunks with sunlight and shadow created from their overhead branches (mid-focus with medium depth of field).
Photo Formats
2100 × 3150 pixels • 7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG