Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Natural Wood Texture With High Resolution Wood Background Used Furniture Office And Home Interior And Ceramic Wall Tiles And Floor Tiles Wooden Texture.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2057977082

Stock Photo ID: 2057977082

Natural Wood Texture With High Resolution Wood Background Used Furniture Office And Home Interior And Ceramic Wall Tiles And Floor Tiles Wooden Texture.

Photo Formats

  • 7179 × 3572 pixels • 23.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 498 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 249 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Amelia Benjamin

Amelia Benjamin