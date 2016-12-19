Images

Natural View to the Great Pyramid of Giza under Blue Sky and Day Light - is the oldest and largest of the pyramids in the Giza pyramid complex, Egypt
The main entrance of Edfu Temple showing the first pylon, Dedicated to the Falcon God Horus, Located on the west bank of the Nile, Edfu, Upper Egypt
December 20, 2007. Aswan, Egypt. Philae Temple. Philae Island, Naser Reservoir.
View of the facade of the ancient Egyptian Temple of Seti I on the West Bank of the Nile at Luxor, Egypt
Island of Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Philae Temple - Ancient Egyptian Monument
Palmyra Syria
Temple of Seti

2140198837

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dave Primov

Dave Primov