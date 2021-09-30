Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091091324
Natural stone washbasin isolated on white background. Modern sink for washing hand cut out, front view
Z
By Zuzha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
basinbathbathroomboulderbowlbrownchromecontemporarycutoutdesigndetaildomesticfaucetgranitehandhomehousehouseholdhygieneinteriorironisolatedlifelifestyleloftluxurymarblemetalnaturalnewoutdooroutsideresidentialrestroomrockroomsinkstainlesssteelstillstonetaptoiletwashwashbasinwashroomwashtubwaterwcwhite
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist