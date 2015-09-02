Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Natural slate stone mosiac puzzle facade wall.Exterior dark grey surface decorative or protect house.seamless brick texture.Achitect retro style material.Vintage slate stone masonry tile.
Grungy Brick
Barque texture cortex
Background of stone nature wall
grey fantasy frame abstract background textured grunge
Brown rock texture. Close-up
Texture old canvas

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130642641

Item ID: 2130642641

Natural slate stone mosiac puzzle facade wall.Exterior dark grey surface decorative or protect house.seamless brick texture.Achitect retro style material.Vintage slate stone masonry tile.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kikujiarm

Kikujiarm