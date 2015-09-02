Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Natural slate stone mosiac puzzle facade wall.Exterior dark grey surface decorative or protect house.seamless brick texture.Achitect retro style material.Vintage slate stone masonry tile.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG