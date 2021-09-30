Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101990150
Natural pink soap, cinnamon sticks and fir branches on wooden background. Citrus-scented soap. Christmas eco-friendly gift. Top view
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bathbath accessorybathroomchristmascinnamoncitruscosmeticcosmeticscreamdecorationecoessential oilfir branchesgifthandmadehandmade soapherbherbalholidayhomemadehygieneingredientliquidmarketmoisturizingnaturalnatural soapoliveorganicpackagingpalm oilpinkproductsrelaxrelaxationrusticscentedscrubshowersmellsoap barsoap makingsodium saltsspatoiletriestop viewwaterwellnesswooden
Categories: Healthcare/Medical, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist