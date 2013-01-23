Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Natural Bridges National Monument is a U.S. National Monument located in Utah. Owachomo is the smallest and thinnest of the three natural bridges here and is commonly thought to be the oldest.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

40112314

Stock Photo ID: 40112314

Natural Bridges National Monument is a U.S. National Monument located in Utah. Owachomo is the smallest and thinnest of the three natural bridges here and is commonly thought to be the oldest.

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Scott Prokop

Scott Prokop