Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A natural, beautiful blonde woman with freckles, blue eyes, long hair sits and looks thoughtfully to the side.
Glamour fashion concept. Portrait of elegant young beautiful woman. Luxury concept.
sexy blond woman
sexy girl posing at old factory
Young Actor posing in a studio in various positions
Beautiful model girl wearing black dress in the studio
DRAMATIC BLONDE POSE
white lady in low key, wears red dress

See more

1384388462

See more

1384388462

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129559098

Item ID: 2129559098

A natural, beautiful blonde woman with freckles, blue eyes, long hair sits and looks thoughtfully to the side.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endless luck

Endless luck