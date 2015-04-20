Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A natural, beautiful blonde woman with freckles, blue eyes, long hair sits and looks thoughtfully to the side.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG