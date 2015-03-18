Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A natural, beautiful blonde woman with freckles, blue eyes, long hair sits in a chair and waits.
face of the young woman
Seductive sexy gorgeous woman wearing lingerie in bed at home. Attractive sensual young girl with long hair. Female underwear fashion.
Portrait of beautiful young woman with makeup
Portrait of fashionable young attractive and sensuality woman in the desert
Portrait of a girl with natural make-up on a black background.
Beautiful model in black dress holding hands near his face and looking down. Picture with grey background
Portrait of beautiful young Asian woman on beige background

See more

1081798925

See more

1081798925

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129559089

Item ID: 2129559089

A natural, beautiful blonde woman with freckles, blue eyes, long hair sits in a chair and waits.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5002 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endless luck

Endless luck