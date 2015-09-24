Images

Image
Natural background with hoar frost. Beautiful ice crystals during frosts. Macro shot of hoarfrost patterns. Snowflakes close-up. Rime ice on the stems of plants. Winter nature. Shallow depth of field.
natural snowflakes on snow
ice crystals closeup winter frost. The patterns made by the frost, hoarfrost background. macro photo, winter frosty background. cold season, winter season, low temperature. text
Frozen plants in winter with the hoar-frost
Close up of snow crystals on a bright winter day. The surface of the snow crust. Texture of light and shadows on snow cover.
Abstract ice texture
Snowy heather in the forest

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov