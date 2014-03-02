Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Natural background of Coleus plants (Painted Nettle). The colorful pattern of leaves with green-red in the tropical garden. Arrange the object with free space text background.
Edit
pink primroses, daffodils and another spring flowers in a flower box in snow
delicate bouquet of Bush roses
Pink wild flower in the farm
A bouquet of red and white field chamomiles
Hyacinth in the garden. Spring background.
Pink blooming hyacinths in the garden
Fresh early spring purple and pink hyacinth bulbs, grown in Land (garden), gladiolus and hyacinth. Flowerbed with hyacinths. Spring Soil

See more

585160750

See more

585160750

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142605831

Item ID: 2142605831

Natural background of Coleus plants (Painted Nettle). The colorful pattern of leaves with green-red in the tropical garden. Arrange the object with free space text background.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4088 pixels • 20.1 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 680 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nooumaporn

Nooumaporn