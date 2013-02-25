Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Natural background. Bright spring background with birch branch in the sunlight. Green birch leaves lit by the bright rays of the sun. Joyful summer mood. Close-up. Defocus.
Formats
3831 × 2554 pixels • 12.8 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG