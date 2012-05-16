Images

The National Tree of the Republic of Maldives is the "Dhivehi Ruh" (Coconut Palm). The main occupation of the islanders is cultivating coconut and other tropical produce that can be sold in Malé.
Paolo Gianti

Paolo Gianti

