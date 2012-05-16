Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The National Tree of the Republic of Maldives is the "Dhivehi Ruh" (Coconut Palm). The main occupation of the islanders is cultivating coconut and other tropical produce that can be sold in Malé.
