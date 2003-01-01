Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The national flag of the Federal Republic of Germany, black, red and gold, hangs on the flagpole. As a symbol of national mourning, the mourning ribbon is attached to the flag with two black ribbons.
