Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098450156
National concept. On the flag of Russia there is a business card with the inscription - Wheat export
S
By SkazovD
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureagronomybankbankingbarleybillbreadbusinessbusiness cardcashclipconceptcultivationcurrencyeconomyexportfarmfarmerfieldfinancefinancialflaggaingraingrainsgrowthharvestimportincomeindustryinvestinvestmentloanmarketmoneynatureproductrussiaryesaveseedstatstexttradingwealthwheatwheat export
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist