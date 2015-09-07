Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Nasi pecel. Rice eaten with a variety of boiled vegetables smothered in peanut sauce. Vegetables consist of spinach, cucumber krai, sprouts and cabbage. One of the typical Indonesian food.
preparation: roasted pork neck with mushroom sauce
Tomyam, spicy noodles with crispy pork and sea food
Fried Eggs with Toona Sprouts
rice noodle crepe with shrimp , whole wheat noodle crepe with tofu pork snd squid., Rice noodle crepe with shrimp & pork , Chineese noodles.
Close up uzbek pilaf national food, rice and meat
Olah-olah, traditional salad from Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, made from long beans, kecipir, ferns and bean sprouts, mixed with thick coconut milk, then sprinkled with fried onions
Italian trditional Risotto with eggplant and coriander

See more

310485305

See more

310485305

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136863257

Item ID: 2136863257

Nasi pecel. Rice eaten with a variety of boiled vegetables smothered in peanut sauce. Vegetables consist of spinach, cucumber krai, sprouts and cabbage. One of the typical Indonesian food.

Formats

  • 3072 × 3844 pixels • 10.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 799 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Listy Dwi

Listy Dwi