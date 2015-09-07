Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Nasi pecel. Rice eaten with a variety of boiled vegetables smothered in peanut sauce. Vegetables consist of spinach, cucumber krai, sprouts and cabbage. One of the typical Indonesian food.
