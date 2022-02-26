Images

Narayanganj, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Delpara high schools in Narayanganj as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.
Tharparkar Sindh, Pakistan - March, 2019: Poor Girls Boys Children wearing Colorful clothes smiling shying laughing under huts in a village Thar Pakistan, children gathered in a village of Rajhastan
SALUNKWADI, INDIA - November 26, 2015: villagers are having common cooked and served food in rural village Salunkwadi, Ambajogai, Beed, Maharashtra, India, South East Asia.
NIKKO, JAPAN - APRIL 17: Unidentified Japanese kids celebrate Yayoi festival on April 17, 2014 in Nikko. It is a traditional event, which started in 767-770.
Beawar, Rajasthan, India, Feb. 01, 2021: An Anganwadi health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child at a slum area during Pulse Polio eradication program in Beawar. Photo: Sumit Saraswat
TAIPEI,TAIWAN - June 10 : The folk-custom acrobatics in the temple fair of township on June 10,2016 in Tamsui,Taipei,Taiwan. The fair held annually on chinese lunar date of sixth in May.
Jamunai, Karnataka, India - November 8, 2013: Women in colorful saris and carrying stuff on their heads in pilgrim group marching to Krishna temple in Pandrapura under silver sky.
La Paz, Bolivia - july 02, 2015 : traditional Andean people on the streets of La Paz, Bolivia

Item ID: 2129547464

Narayanganj, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Delpara high schools in Narayanganj as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali