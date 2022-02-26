Images

Image
Narayanganj, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Delpara high schools in Narayanganj as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.
Item ID: 2129547449

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

