Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 250000882
NANJING, CHINA-AUGUST 20: Yang Shen of China Hockey Team in action during Day 4 match of 2014 Youth Olympic Games on August 20, 2014 in Nanjing, China. China wins 8-3.
Photo Formats
3764 × 2509 pixels • 12.5 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.