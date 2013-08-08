Images

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - OCTOBER 24: Pickup truck transporting flood victims through the streets of the city during the worst monsoon flood in 50 years. October 24, 2010 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
63833788

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - OCTOBER 24: Pickup truck transporting flood victims through the streets of the city during the worst monsoon flood in 50 years. October 24, 2010 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Photo Contributor

Thor Jorgen Udvang

