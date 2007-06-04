Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Naked Ficus Rumphii Tree With Clear Spring Sky Background In Bangladesh. Golden Rumph's Fig Tree Without Leaves. Common Nature Of Winter Trees.Copy Space.
Leafless tree on blue sky background
Beautiful picture of very natural tree this picture include shallow of depth blur background selective focus focus on
Lone tree under an azure sky
An small insects like a bee look very beautiful in summer time
alone dry tree and field
Lonely dead tree - Victoria falls, Zimbabwe, Southen-West Africa
Lone tree against the early morning sky in fall.

See more

1596487309

See more

1596487309

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137795351

Item ID: 2137795351

Naked Ficus Rumphii Tree With Clear Spring Sky Background In Bangladesh. Golden Rumph's Fig Tree Without Leaves. Common Nature Of Winter Trees.Copy Space.

Formats

  • 2865 × 3825 pixels • 9.6 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 749 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Faruqui's Stock

Faruqui's Stock