Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NAIROBI, KENYA - JAN 12: City hall on January 12, 2009 in Nairobi, Kenya. Nairobi is situated about 1661 meters above sea level and it is the most populous city in East Africa.
Photo Formats
4248 × 2808 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 661 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.