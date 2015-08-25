Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
NAIROBI, KENYA - JAN 12: City hall on January 12, 2009 in Nairobi, Kenya. Nairobi is situated about 1661 meters above sea level and it is the most populous city in East Africa.
Photo Formats
2842 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
663 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG