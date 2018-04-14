Images

Nairobi, Kenya - April 14, 2018: Modern offices and buildings are seen on a city centre street. The Kenyan capital has developed rapidly in recent years with a large influx of Chinese investment.
HALIFAX, NS, CANADA - MAY 22, 2016: Halifax Town Clock is the most recognizable landmark in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
The riverside (river Wensum) in Norwich (Norfolk, UK) with reflections of colorful houses and the tower and spire of the Cathedral in the background
APATITY, RUSSIA - June 6, 2019: Townscape of Apatity Town located in Kola Peninsula in Nothern Russia
Stockholm, Sweden - May 3 2020 : Pub by the waterfront in Gamla Stan
Wroclaw / Poland - 12 02 2019: grey facades of grim and depressing looking block of flats in housing estate, typical building built during communist soviet era in Eastern Europe, block of appartments
Savonlinna, Finland - 25 July 2016. Cyclist crossing a pedestrian bridge in the town center

2125040315

