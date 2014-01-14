Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
NAGYATAD, HUNGARY - FEBRUARY 5: Lajos Mocsai Veszprem coach (C) gives instruction at Hungarian Cup Handball match (Nagyatad vs. Veszprem) February 5, 2009 in Nagyatad, Hungary.
Photo Formats
2788 × 3485 pixels • 9.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.